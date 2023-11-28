Lithuanian company acquires Boulder optics firm

BOULDER — A Lithuanian company has acquired Boulder-based Alpine Research Optics LLC, a laser optics producer.

Altechna, a custom laser optics company headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, bought ARO in order to expand its global presence, according to a press statement from the company. Altechna will maintain the management structure of ARO as “both companies aim to multiply their income three times in laser technology over the next five years. In 2023, the combined revenues of the two companies are expected to reach more than 22 million euros ($24.2 million).” ARO has 35 staff members.

“Lithuania is one of the world’s leading countries in laser technology with a fully self-sustainable ecosystem that provides lasers to CERN, NASA, and more than 90 of the world’s top 100 universities,” CEO Antanas Laurutis said in a written statement. “For Altechna, global expansion is a natural next step. We expect significantly faster growth in laser solutions for semiconductors and medicine.”

Since 1991, Alpine Research Optics has specialized in UV laser optics and gained customer recognition for technical quality as one of the leading precision optical manufacturing companies in the United States. Operating from a 35,000-square-foot facility, ARO specializes in laser optic fabrication and coatings. Its product range includes mirrors, polarizers, beam splitters, windows, and filters catering to semiconductors, micromachining, medical instruments, defense, aerospace, and research industries.

“Bringing two industry-leading players together, with a combined 60 years in the photonics industry, will benefit the global laser industry. ARO’s strong foothold in durable, long-life, high-damage-threshold coatings on tight tolerance substrates coupled with Altechna’s expertise in designing laser optics and optomechanical assemblies will raise the quality benchmark for worldwide laser companies,” said Alpine’s owner and president Travis Green.

Green will remain as the president of ARO, reporting to Altechna; his optics leadership team will continue within the U.S. entity.

“ARO is critical to the long-term growth strategy of Altechna. By combining our durable coatings expertise with Altechna’s technological know-how, we will be able to offer tailored technological solutions at competitive prices for local and international businesses seeking flexibility beyond conventional providers,” said Ed Yousse, chief business development officer and general manager for Altechna’s brand in the U.S.