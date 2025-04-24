SummitStone Health Partners names Cyndi Dodds as CEO

FORT COLLINS — SummitStone Health Partners, a Fort Collins-based behavioral health provider, has appointed Cyndi Dodds as CEO, effective immediately.

Dodds has served as interim CEO since August 2024 and brings more than 30 years of operational, clinical, and executive leadership experience to the position.

“We are thrilled to remove the ‘interim’ designation and officially welcome Cyndi as our CEO,” Carolyn Reed, chair of SummitStone’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Her exceptional leadership during a challenging transition period, combined with her deep understanding of our organization and commitment to our mission, made her the ideal candidate to lead SummitStone into its next chapter.”

During her time as interim CEO, Dodds led several key initiatives, including the opening of the Acute Care Facility on the Longview campus.

Dodds previously served as SummitStone’s chief clinical officer since 2018 and chief operations officer from 2007 to 2018. Her career with the organization began as a clinician in 1995 and returned with the merger with Namaqua Center in Loveland, where she served as executive director.

“I am deeply honored to be named CEO of SummitStone Health Partners,” Dodds said in a statement. “For more than 25 years, SummitStone has offered me not only a professional home but an opportunity to find and fulfill my purpose. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team as we continue to serve our communities by fostering trust, empowering recovery, and inspiring hope.”

SummitStone Health Partners has operated for more than 65 years, providing behavioral health prevention, intervention and treatment services in Larimer County.

