Mental-health urgent care to open in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A mental-health service provider based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will open its second mental-health urgent care clinic in April in Fort Collins.

LIV Health will hold a grand opening of a clinic on April 15 in a 5,600-square-foot building at 1301 Riverside Drive that the company purchased this year.

The clinic will provide crisis counseling and intervention services, psychiatric medication, evaluations, same-day counseling services and after-care services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Walk-ins will be welcome and appointments are not necessary, according to a release from the company.

The urgent-care services there will be for individuals and families age 5 and older who are experiencing a mental-health crisis. Clinicians will treat a wide range of needs such as depression, anxiety, substance use, ADHD, grief and loss, trauma, sleep-related disorders, LGBTQ+ related issues, bipolar disorders, stress, phobias and more.

Medicaid, Medicare, Advantage Plans and most commercial insurance policies will be accepted.

LIV Health will use the entire building, replacing a Foot of the Mountains podiatry clinic and Ability in Motion.

