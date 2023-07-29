Lark & Bloom opens human-milk distribution center

FORT COLLINS — Lark & Bloom, a home-based baby boutique, has opened Northern Colorado’s first donor human milk distribution center in Fort Collins, in partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank, making donor human milk more accessible to new parents.

Delays in milk production are common for new parents, and donor human milk can provide a “bridge” for babies during that time and help protect them from illness and infection, according to a press release announcing the new center.

“As an international board-certified lactation consultant, I work with families to create a plan that is tailored to their feeding goals,” Shannon Fabian, founder of Lark & Bloom, said in a written statement. “Every situation comes with its unique set of challenges. I saw limitations in the resources available in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado and wanted a way to better serve our community.”

Fabian created Lark & Bloom to give parents in Northern Colorado a way to access donor human milk seven days a week and offer same-day or next-day delivery (for a small fee) without the need for a prescription.

Mothers Milk Bank, a program of Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, has provided donor human milk to babies nationwide. The majority of MMB’s milk goes to neonatal intensive care units to help support the most fragile babies. The remaining milk, about 10% to 20%, is made available to outpatient families who don’t have access to human milk directly or families who need an extra supply while their parent’s milk comes in.

To learn more about Lark & Bloom, visit lark-bloom.com. For pricing information and to order donor human milk from Lark & Bloom, email lark.bloom@gmail.com.

For more information about MMB and donor human milk, visit the organization’s website.