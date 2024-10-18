Houska Automotive raises $10K for Vindeket Foods

Last Call Romance performing at Houska Automotive Garage Band event Sept. 28, 2024. Courtesy The Mantooth Co.

FORT COLLINS — Houska Automotive raised more than $10,000 at its Houska Automotive Garage Band event, with proceeds donated to Vindeket Foods, a nonprofit food-rescue organization that partners with grocery stores, restaurants and farms to reduce food waste. The event also collected more than 330 pounds of food.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful by the community’s support,” said LJ Houska, vice president of Houska Automotive. “This event not only raised significant funds but also helped to bring quality food to those who need it in our community.”

Conducted at Houska Automotive Heavy Duty, 1005 Riverside Ave. in Fort Collins on Sept. 28, the event featured live performances from local bands Say Uncle and Last Call Romance.

The event was free to attend, with funds donated by attendees and participants. The food truck on site, Fork Yeah, donated 10% of sales to Vindeket Foods. Additionally, the El Don food truck provided meals for the volunteers to help reduce event costs. The sum of $5,469 was collected from the event. Houska Automotive added a $5,000 donation to bring the final total raised for Vindeket Foods to $10,469.

In addition to the financial contributions, the event collected 330 pounds of food to be donated towards the Vindeket Foods market, where anyone can come to “shop” for groceries at no cost.

