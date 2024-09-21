Houska Automotive to hold benefit concert for Vindeket Foods

L.J. Houska and Vindeket Foods executive director Nathan Shaw. Courtesy Houska Automotive.

FORT COLLINS — Houska Automotive will host a Garage Band benefit concert Sept. 28, with all donations going to Vindeket Foods, a nonprofit that partners with grocery stores, restaurants and farms to reduce waste.

The free event will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Houska Automotive Heavy Duty, 1005 Riverside Ave. in Fort Collins.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the benefit, which will include live music from Say Uncle, a blues and reggae-infused rock band, and Last Call Romance, a high-energy band playing a mix of swing and rock. El Don and Fork Yeah trucks will be on-site for those wishing to purchase food. There will also be opportunities to learn about Vindeket Foods.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to make monetary donations or donate items to Vindeket Foods. Non-perishable foods (especially ones from their own pantry) are requested. They will be added to the Vindeket Market, a no-cost market open to anyone and supported by donations from the community.

Cash donations are designated to the Root Bound Campaign. The 7-year-old nonprofit Vindeket’s current location is 2,400 square feet; the plan is to find a three-times larger location with a commercial kitchen, education center, and increased cold and freezer storage.