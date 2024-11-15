Realities for Children tree lighting set for Dec. 1

FORT COLLINS — Realities For Children, a nonprofit organization that works to meet the emergency and healing support needs of children who have been abused, neglected or at-risk in Northern Colorado since 1995, will hold its 27th annual tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.

The free community event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave. Presented by Blue Federal Credit Union, the event will include live entertainment, complimentary hot drinks and cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer. It will conclude with the lighting of the 50-foot blue NightLights tree.

Those attending also will have a chance to win a $500 Scheels gift card or a giant chocolate Santa.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The issues of child abuse in our community are overwhelming,” Craig Secher, executive director of Realities For Children, said in a prepared statement. “Last December alone, Realities For Children served 5,345 children and hopes to raise enough to serve all in need. We are genuinely grateful for each light donated, which serves as a beacon of hope for so many children in our community.”

Creative Elements designed the NightLights tree, which boasts more than 30,000 programmable LED pixels, creating unique visual effects and a musical light show. The tree’s lighting display will be shown at 15-minute intervals every night throughout December.

The NightLights tree is blue to represent the international color of child-abuse prevention and bring awareness to the issues of child abuse and neglect.

NightLights is Realities For Children’s largest fundraising outreach each year, conducted from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Thanks to the NightLights sponsors, 100% of every donation goes to the Realities For Children Emergency Fund.

“When you help take a child out of the darkness of abuse by giving them a nightlight this holiday season,” Secher said, “you help bring hope through the collective support of our partner agencies we work with to see that no child in need is forgotten.”To learn more about this event or how to donate, visit giveanightlight.com.

on Facebook on LinkedIn