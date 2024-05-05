BizWest wins eight awards in Society of Professional Journalists contest

DENVER — BizWest captured eight awards — including three first-place honors — at the Society of Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies contest awards ceremony Saturday at the Denver Press Club.

The 2024 contest drew more than 1,900 entries from 80 news organizations and 30 freelancers. The contest is administered by the Colorado Pro Chapter of SPJ, on behalf of chapters from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

BizWest competed in the medium-sized newsroom category.

Awards included: