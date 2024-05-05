BizWest wins eight awards in Society of Professional Journalists contest
DENVER — BizWest captured eight awards — including three first-place honors — at the Society of Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies contest awards ceremony Saturday at the Denver Press Club.
The 2024 contest drew more than 1,900 entries from 80 news organizations and 30 freelancers. The contest is administered by the Colorado Pro Chapter of SPJ, on behalf of chapters from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
BizWest competed in the medium-sized newsroom category.
Awards included:
- Ken Amundson, first place, News Column, “Amundson: Government decorum. We want more of that.”
- Lucas High, first place, Headline Writing, “Sovos shareholders say Campbell’s acquisition is mm-mm-good to go.”
- Christopher Wood, first place, Business Enterprise Reporting, “No bids required: Critics question lack of competitive bidding for TST’s Timnath work.”
- Ken Amundson, second place, Beat Reporting, Legal coverage.
- Ken Amundson, third place, Business Enterprise Reporting, “Up, up up: Commercial property valuation spikes threaten business operators.”
- Ken Amundson, third place, Climate Reporting, “Aggressively passive: Passive homes take shape in Marshall Fire burn scar.”
- Lucas High, third place, News Column, “High: BizWest says goodbye to Twitter. Here’s why.”
- Lucas High, third place, Breaking News Story, “Curtain call for Broomfield’s 1stBank Center; City officials to cut ties.”