U.S. News: Boulder third-best city for young professionals
BOULDER — U.S. News & World Report has ranked Boulder the third best city for young professionals to live.
“Located at the base of the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder offers breathtaking views and outdoor activities that many crave, while also maintaining a job market that many young professionals seek when moving to a new city. Boulder’s average annual salary is more than $15,000 above the national average,” U.S. News said.
Colorado Springs came in fourth on the list.
To form the rankings, U.S. News “looked at the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for each of these categories,” the company said. “Keeping in mind that many recent grads place their ability to start their career at the forefront of their priorities, we weighted job market the heaviest, accounting for 55% of the overall score. Knowing that exciting experiences – and hoping your friends will want to come visit – is also a major factor, desirability makes up 30% of the score. Finally, with entry-level salaries in mind, affordability scores are weighted at 15% of the overall score.”
