Boulder launches $85K Human Relations Fund

BOULDER — Boulder plans to spend $85,000 for a new Human Relations Fund, which the city said would support “community-initiated activities that focus on or raise awareness of civil rights, human rights, or equity issues and problems in Boulder; facilitate interaction, understanding, collaboration and civic participation among diverse communities; or enable communities that experience marginalization to celebrate events significant to them while providing learning opportunities to the general population.”

