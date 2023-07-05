 July 5, 2023

Boulder to hold international police summit

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — The 31st Annual International Problem-Oriented Policing conference will be held Aug. 7-9 in Boulder.

The event is co-hosted by the Boulder Police Department, the University of Colorado Boulder Police and Denver Police Department.

Boulder Police’s Chief Maris Herold and Deputy Chief Steve Redfearn will present at the conference. 

