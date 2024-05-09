Trimble acquires payment, compliance-tech firm Flashtract

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) recently acquired Flashtract Inc., which, according to Trimble, develops “specialized technology to streamline the flow of payment and compliance information between construction general contractors and subcontractors.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We have earned a strong reputation for enabling general contractors to minimize legal and financial risk and improve efficiency since introducing our technology in 2019,” Flashtract CEO Blair Chenault said in a prepared statement. “Joining Trimble will allow our teams to advance these capabilities and help contractors make payments on time and keep management of financial and compliance documents from hampering project delivery.”