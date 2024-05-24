Colorado bankruptcy surge 51% in April

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings surged 51% in April compared with the same period in 2023, reaching their highest level since March 2020 but still well below historic norms.

The state recorded 785 bankruptcy filings during April, compared with 520 in April 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 639 bankruptcy filings in March 2024. Filings in March 2020 totaled 910. Pre-pandemic, the state recorded 1,188 bankruptcy filings in April 2019.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 774 in April 2024, with 11 business filings, compared with 513 individual and seven business filings in April 2023.

April filings increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in April, up 4% from 25 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in March 2024.

Broomfield recorded 10 bankruptcy filings in April, up from two in April 2023. Broomfield recorded seven bankruptcy filings in March 2024.

Larimer County filings totaled 53 in April, up 77% from 30 the prior year. Larimer recorded 37 bankruptcy filings in March 2024.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 66 in April, up 74% from 38 a year ago. Weld recorded 48 bankruptcy filings in March 2024.

April’s filings included: