Carestream commences fourth round of layoffs in Windsor

WINDSOR — Carestream Health Inc. has commenced a fourth round of layoffs at its Windsor operation, as the company continues shutdown of the facility.

Carestream CEO Todd Clegg on Tuesday sent a letter to the Colorado Division of Labor and Employment in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, indicating that 17 more employees would be laid off beginning July 22 as part of the company’s reduction in force.

“The exit for the fourth group of 17 is now planned, including 1 that had been delayed from a prior notice,” Clegg wrote. “Based on the information available at this time, the reduction in force for this fourth group will begin July 22, 2024, at our facility in Windsor, Colorado located at 2000 Howard Smith Avenue, West Windsor, CO, 80550.”

The federal WARN Act requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

The latest round of layoffs includes employees in 14 job titles, including a manufacturing supervisor whose layoff was delayed from a previous notice.

Based in Rochester, New York, Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical and X-ray imaging systems and precision contract coating services. BizWest reported in January that the company had listed its 416-acre campus in the Great Western Industrial Park at 2000 Howard Smith Ave. in Windsor for sale.Carestream has its roots in the health division of Eastman Kodak Corp. (NYSE: KODK), the iconic manufacturer of film and cameras. Kodak Health Group was sold in 2007 to Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp. (TSX: ONEX) for $2.35 billion in cash. Around 8,100 employees transferred to Onex, and Kodak Health Group was renamed Carestream Health.