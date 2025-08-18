Boulder apartment building trades for $30M

BOULDER — The View on 26th, an 83-unit apartment building in Boulder, recently sold for $30.4 million.

Built in 1994 and totalling roughly 75,000 square feet, The View is located at 1853 26th St.

Boulder County real estate records show that DIBC HQTS LLC, a holding company registered to the Denver address of real estate developer L.C. Fulenwider Inc., purchased the property from The View Apartments LLC, an entity registered to the 26th address of the apartment complex.

