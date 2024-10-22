Allison O’Brien

Allison O’Brien

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Sr. Director, Global Partnerships

Otter Products

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Time is the only currency you spend without ever knowing your balance. Use it wisely.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My grandpa had a large impact on me starting at an early age. He was kind, wise and loved his family fiercely. I recently read an interview he did to support one of my childhood school projects. Post marked Oct 29, 1999, his wisdom was spotlighted on question #41, “What advice would you give young people today? His response… “try not to do anything you will be ashamed of, but do not be ashamed of trying and failing”. I often see people afraid to just try, but when we can fail forward we grow. I’m so grateful for the personal and professional model my grandpa was for me. While I’ve had a number of impactful coaches and mentors, grandpa’s impact on my life is hard to match. I’ve had opportunities to learn a lot about success and failure through athletics at the collegiate level and through my career journey, all those learning are a result of having the courage to try.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I see myself creating more time and space in my life for the things I need and want, but honestly I don’t see a lot changing. I’ve identified a large part of my life purpose is to help people. Professionally that looks like helping those around me grow and continued support through mentorship. Personally that looks like continuing to give back to the Larimer County community through service. I believe if you can be so deeply aligned with your purpose, dreams start to chase you. All the right things will happen!

