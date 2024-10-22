Jessica Hernandez

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Wealth Advisor

Intrinsic Financial Design Group

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Don’t let fear hold you back. Take chances, embrace the setbacks, trust your gut, and go for it!

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I am fortunate to have a community of support and several impactful mentors. My lifelong inspiration has always been my Grandma June. She is lovely through and through and I’ll strive to be more like her for the rest of my days.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I will be continually learning and growing. My focus will remain on having a meaningful impact on my family and community.

