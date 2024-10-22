Zach Mikash

Zach Mikash

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Senior Construction Manager

Microsoft

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Don’t lose the forest for the trees. Being impatient can give you drive but you have to respect and embrace the process that brings you the results you want, no matter how long that may take.

SPONSORED CONTENT

.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I have been fortunate to work for and with several great mentors. The ones who have had the biggest impact are: Larry Ham (Ludvik Electric), Marty Griek (Ludvik Electric/Weifield Group), Rich DeSimone (Intermountain Electric), Andy Gordon (Encore Electric), Derek Varnell (Encore Electric), Ashley Kangas (Microsoft) and of course my parents Mike and Debbie Mikash.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I plan to continue to advance my career in construction management. My goal is to at some point during my 40s transition to a director or project executive role and go from leading projects to leading leaders of projects.

View the 2024 – 40 Under Forty honorees.

Visit the 40 Under Forty website.

on Facebook on LinkedIn