Mandy Mullen

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Owner

run.Windsor

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

I would tell my younger self to shift the focus from merely planning a career based on accomplishments to envisioning the person you want to become. Discover your passions and seek a path that reflects who you are at your core. Imagine a world where each of us followed what we truly cared about, dedicating our efforts to making a positive impact. When we align our careers with our values, we not only fulfill ourselves but also inspire change in those around us. Let your heart guide you, and watch the magic unfold!

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

This might seem cliche- but my mom and dad taught me the importance of good, honest work – and our current state doesn’t limit our possibilities. My dad taught me how to dream big. For him it was a dream to move from making “ends meat” at a waste management facility in Eastern Colorado to the big Xcel Energy Plant. He drove to work every day and said “someday I’ll work there”. As someone who graduated from the, as he says it “school of hard knocks”, my dad has now worked for Xcel Energy for 31 years. My mom taught us that you can raise a family and be a super hero mom but that it’s also never too late to jump back into your own goals outside of motherhood. She worked jobs with the school district that allowed her to share summer breaks and time after school with us. Now that her babies have grown, I’ve watched her become a successful woman, community supporter and all around go-getter in our small hometown community of Brush.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I’ve been fortunate to build a life surrounded by the people and things I love the most – and I see that continuing to blossom. I see myself leaving the hourly hustle and bustle that has defined building my businesses and entering a phase where a streamlined team and processes leave more time for me to focus on running, parenting, family, friends and travel. Oh, and did I say running? I want to – no scratch that – I will run my first 200 mile race during my 40th trip around the sun.

