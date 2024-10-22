Bernadette Pivarunas

Bernadette Pivarunas

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Owner & Clinical Director

Radical Healing

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Being the very best, #1, is really lonely. You can ease up on perfection-related goals and still make a difference. You’ll also enjoy life more!

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I have been extraordinarily blessed by my therapist, Lyndsey Ryan, as she has worked with me over the past 7 years to support my healing, growth, and becoming. I have drawn tremendous inspiration from my students and trainees as they are the reason I work tirelessly to embody who I needed as a teacher and mentor. The now hundreds of patients and clients I have served either directly or indirectly are the reason I do this work. And the most darling beagles, JoJo and Ella, who gave birth to my best self – personally, professionally, and in every way; I am who I am because I shared my young adulthood with them.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

My 20s and 30s (thus far) have been devoted to helping others heal and thrive, many times in ways I never envisioned or expected. As I continue this work, providing trauma-informed and accessible mental healthcare to Coloradoans and an inclusive workplace for trainees and staff, I am keen (and hoping) to share the best parts of myself with a family.

