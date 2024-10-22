Haley Curtis

Haley Curtis

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Deputy Town Clerk

Town of Kersey

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self a piece of advice, it would be this: ‘It is in the darkest hours that you find the greatest strength.’ There will be times when life feels overwhelming and the challenges seem insurmountable, but those moments are where you’ll discover your true resilience. The struggles you face will shape you into a stronger, wiser, and more compassionate person. Trust that even when it feels like the world is closing in, you have the strength to rise and persevere. It’s in those trying times that you’ll find your greatest growth.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My mentors come from both my personal and professional life. Personally, my family has been a huge source of support. They’ve made the sacrifices necessary for me to pursue my career and have always been there to cheer me on, providing strength and encouragement every step of the way. Professionally, my boss, Julie Piper, has been an incredible mentor. She saw potential in me early on and has supported all of my ideas, no matter how ambitious. Her guidance has helped shape my growth and confidence in my career.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I see myself continuing my career in public service, with the first step being to take on an increased role as a town clerk. My passion for helping others in this field motivates me to also invest more time in instructing educational sessions through the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association (CMCA). By sharing my knowledge and experiences, I hope to guide fellow clerks on their own paths to success, helping them become the best clerks they can be. Public service will remain at the heart of what I do, and I look forward to growing both professionally and personally.

