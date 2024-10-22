Ashley Steinbach

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

General Manager

Street Media Group

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Always believe in yourself and trust your instincts. The mistakes you’ve made and the challenges that you’ve overcome will take you to places further than you ever thought possible. Don’t look back. You can’t change the past, only your response to the present and the future. Your biggest hurdles, will turn out to be your greatest successes.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I’ve had many mentors throughout my life, both personally and professionally. My father instilled the importance of a strong work ethic and how to show my worth. My mother taught me the value of treating others with kindness and grace as you never know their situation or what they are working through. My first boss, Brad Kappel showed me how to be truly appreciated and show my appreciation for others. Ben Kimbell, my manager when I began my career, taught me that business is not personal, its business, and there are many ways to successfully guide the strategic direction of a business in a positive way. He also taught me that conflict is good and reveals the areas of the business that have the greatest opportunities for improvement. And last, but certainly not least, my husband Kenny always believed in me and pushed me to take chances. At every detour, challenge or success, he has always been by my side, holding my hand and making me believe that I could accomplish anything and everything I set my mind too. I would not be where I am today without his encouragement and unwavering support.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

Honestly, the sky is the limit. I am driven to help businesses and individuals succeed, and open to any and every challenge that comes my way. My desire is to continue to drive success with any organization until I no longer feel like I can make a positive impact. My personal goals are to expand my leadership influence, continue to strengthen my leadership skills, and further enhance my strategic thinking through researching and implementing innovative strategic growth plans. There is always more to learn; always someone who has accomplished it better or in a different way. The trick is to being open to “out of the box” thinking, striving for innovation, and never letting yourself get complacent.

