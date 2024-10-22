Erin Biwer

Erin Biwer

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Deputy Division Director

Weld County Department of Human Services

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

I would tell my younger self to slow down and breathe. Trust that life has its own timing, and not everything needs to happen all at once. Embrace the journey, even when it feels uncertain, and know that you are equipped to handle whatever comes your way. Life doesn’t give you more than you can bear, and each challenge is an opportunity for growth. Everything that happens— whether joyful or difficult—has a purpose, shaping you into the person you are meant to become. Trust in the process, knowing that the pieces will eventually fall into place.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My current boss, Andie Garnand, the division director, has been my greatest mentor. She has shown me what it means to be a kind, empathetic, and composed leader. Andie leads by example, always remaining calm under pressure while genuinely caring for those she works with. Her influence goes beyond professional development—she takes the time to understand people on a personal level, showing concern for their families and the challenges they may face outside of work. Her ability to balance both compassion and leadership has inspired me to approach my own role with the same level of care and integrity.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

At 36 years young, I’m married with two boys, ages three and five, and the past six years have been some of the most exciting and perspective-shifting times of my life. As I look ahead to life beyond 40, I’m eager to continue doing meaningful work with Weld County Human Services while also focusing more on my marriage and children. I plan to make family trips a priority, support every sporting event and extracurricular activity, and, together with my husband, guide our children to grow into caring, passionate, and contributing members of the community.

