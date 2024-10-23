Ben Aaker

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this: Don’t rush the process, and trust that God’s plan and timing is perfect. Over the years, I often felt the need to control the direction of my life, believing success was tied entirely to effort and grit. But over time, I’ve learned that real growth happens when you allow yourself to slow down, embrace uncertainty, and trust that God is working through every season—whether it feels clear or confusing.

I’d also tell my younger self to prioritize relationships over accomplishments. Life isn’t about hitting milestones as much as it’s about the people you meet along the way. Love others well, and remember that the connections you build will shape your life more than any personal achievement ever will. God often works through those relationships, and they’ll be the legacy that matters most in the end.

So, I’d say: Trust more, control less, and pour into the people around you. That’s where real purpose and fulfillment are found.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

One of my greatest mentors has been my mom, Debby Aaker. She lived a life full of love, adventure, and service, all while staying grounded in her unwavering belief in loving others well. Born in the 1950s, my mom and dad were true children of the ’60s, marrying as young hippies in the mountains of Northern New Mexico. Together, they sought peace and purpose through their Christian faith, which led them to a life dedicated to humanitarian work.

My parents raised my three older siblings and me while serving in some of the most remote and challenging regions of the world. From the jungles of Guatemala to the Kurdish villages of Northern Iraq, my mom was a constant force of compassion and courage. While my dad would be away drilling water wells in villages destroyed by Saddam Hussein, my mom immersed herself in the heart of communities—connecting with local people in markets, homes, and refugee camps. She had a remarkable way of bridging cultural gaps and turning strangers into friends, reminding me that love isn’t confined by borders or languages; it’s a powerful force that can unite us all.

That same approach to love—understanding people’s unique needs and meeting them where they are—defined every part of her life. Whether she was mentoring troubled teens, serving families in war-torn countries, or raising our family, my mom showed up for people in ways that truly mattered. When I played high school football, a sport she had no prior personal interest in, she became the loudest fan simply because she knew it was important to me. Her adaptability and unwavering commitment to loving others well was her superpower.

Those lessons became even more poignant during the hardest chapter of her life—her battle with younger-onset Alzheimer’s. As her memory faded, my mom’s ability to love us shifted, but the love she had taught us endured. We learned to love her in new ways, meeting her where she was, just as she had always done for others. Through those years, I understood that unconditional love isn’t bound by conditions; it adapts, persists, and endures. My mom showed me that love is about being present, whether in the joyous moments or the hardest ones. Loving her well through her Alzheimer’s was not only a reflection of the way she had always loved us, but also a testament to the deep, unconditional love she taught us all.

My mom’s legacy of love is something I carry into everything I do. She taught me that success isn’t measured by accolades or achievements, but by the relationships you build and the people you serve along the way. In my career and my community, I strive to live by the example she set—showing up fully, loving unconditionally, and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I don’t see myself slowing down—I’m only picking up momentum. I’ve spent my career building, learning, and leading, but I know that my life’s work is far from done. It’s not just about personal success anymore—it’s about who I can help grow, how I can serve, and the legacy I want to leave behind.

For me, legacy isn’t about accolades or milestones; it’s about people. I want to be the person who pours into others—whether that’s through mentoring future leaders, supporting my team, or serving my community. At this point in my life, it’s about using what I’ve built to empower others and make a lasting impact.

But one of the most important things I’ve come to realize is that growth never stops. And one of the ways I see myself and my family growing is through travel. I grew up moving across the world, living in places like Guatemala and Iraq, and those experiences gave me a perspective that shaped who I am today. Since starting a family, I’ve settled down a bit, but I have a deep conviction to give my children that same gift: a broader, deeper understanding of culture, people, and the world beyond our own bubble.

There’s something transformative about stepping into someone else’s world, learning about different ways of life, and realizing that there’s so much more than what we see day to day. I want to bring that to my family—not just for the adventure, but to help us grow in empathy, humility, and understanding. It’s not just about seeing new places; it’s about learning how to love people better.

At the core of all this is servant leadership. I’ve been blessed with so much, and I feel a responsibility to steward those gifts well. My faith compels me to live in a way that honors God by loving and serving others, and I believe true success is measured by how well we love the people around us. Whether through my work, my community, or my family, I’m committed to living with purpose, investing in what truly matters, and embracing the opportunities that keep me growing—because life isn’t about comfort, it’s about impact.

