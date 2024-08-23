Friday is last chance to nominate for 40 Under Forty

Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for BizWest’s 2024 40 Under Forty recognition.

The awards celebrate 40 emerging young leaders who are shaping the future of Boulder County and Northern Colorado and making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Those chosen will be honored during a ceremony Oct. 24 at the Forge Event Center, 815 14th St. SW in Loveland. Registration to attend will open soon here.

To qualify as a 40 Under Forty recipient, the nominee must be younger than 40 years of age as of Sept. 27, 2024, not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree, have achieved a leadership role at his or her organization, have had an impact on, as well as maintained, leadership in his or her organization, live or work in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld counties, have received professional recognition for significant achievements, and have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.Nominations can be submitted here through the end of business, Friday, Aug. 23.

