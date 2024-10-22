Noah Hutchison

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Senior Director of Marketing

Owner + CEO

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be to prioritize building and maintaining relationships with the people who matter most—especially family and close friends. I lost my mom in 2020, and I wish I had invested more time in our bond when I had the chance. Looking at the friendships I’ve kept from college, I see the value in having deep, long-lasting relationships. It’s something special to share life with those who truly know you. Don’t take time or people for granted—those connections are priceless.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

Funny enough, many of my greatest mentors have been those I shared final moments with before they passed—my mentor in California, my mom, and my grandmother. These parting conversations, where wisdom was shared, have left a lasting impact on me. Their advice, often simple but profound, still shapes how I approach both life and work. Beyond those personal moments, I’ve found incredible guidance in books, especially non-fiction. I’m constantly learning from the pages of others’ experiences, which helps me grow in both personal and professional spheres.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I envision a life where I’m supporting my three kids, who by then will be either in college or having graduated, while continuing to love and share special moments with my wife—especially at country concerts, one of our favorite activities.

Professionally, I aim to keep building my entrepreneurial journey, impacting my local community in meaningful ways that go beyond just business and extend into creating positive change for the people around me.

