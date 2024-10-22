Ali Eccleston

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Managing Director of Development

Colorado State University

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this: no matter how tough the challenge or fierce the adversity, keep going and never let anyone dim your light. You will make missteps along the way, and that’s okay—they’re chances to learn and grow. You are smart, resilient, loved, and worthy. Above all, you are tenacious, so trust yourself—everything you set your mind to is within reach.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I count many people as my greatest mentors, including friends, family, and various professional relationships such as board members, volunteers, and colleagues. There are too many to list, but each of these individuals has played a significant role in my growth, offering guidance, support, and encouragement throughout my personal and professional journey. I’m especially grateful to those who have shown me the building blocks of business and leadership, as well as those who pushed me to think outside the box. Their diverse perspectives and experiences have enriched my life and helped shape the person I am today. If you’re reading this and wondering if you are one of those people, then chances are you probably are.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I see myself actively engaged in nurturing and supporting dynamic communities, working towards thriving futures for all living beings. I envision continuing to advocate for important causes and using my skills for their betterment. My goal is to inspire others to join in creating meaningful change, fostering connections, and building a brighter future for everyone.

