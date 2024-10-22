Alex Wells

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

CEO/Co-Founder

Imprint Digital

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this: You’re not a victim. Keep going.

Life is full of ups and downs, and there were moments when the lows felt overwhelming. But through faith and a shift in perspective, I realized I could use my gifts to create a future filled with opportunities—not just for myself, but for those around me.

No matter the challenge, it’s crucial to keep showing up and giving your best daily. My younger self would be amazed at the doors this mindset can open. The fear, frustration, and hopelessness he might have felt would be replaced by the incredible rewards that faith and hard work can bring.

To my younger self: You’re going to be okay. You’re not a victim. Keep going.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My greatest mentor has been Jay Dokter. Meeting him, who would later become my father-in-law, has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Before I knew Jay, my perspective on being a man, husband, father, and passionate entrepreneur differed greatly. I’m deeply grateful to Jay for opening my eyes to a life filled with countless opportunities and guiding me on this journey.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I see myself continuing to build on the journey that has just begun. My goal is to create a unique solution that gives business owners the support they need, helping them grow, create jobs, and strengthen the local economy with my digital marketing agency, Imprint Digital. Through this ongoing progress, I aim to establish a business that not only brings success to our team but also provides a supportive environment where they can achieve their professional goals and improve their lives and the lives of their families.

I also plan to further integrate our Fractional CFO company, FAFB Consulting, with Imprint Digital, offering business owners a comprehensive solution for financial clarity and effective marketing strategies. This will enable them to thrive, grow, and contribute positively to the community.

Giving back to our local community is a large part of my mission. I want to seize every opportunity to make a positive impact, whether through local partnerships, community involvement, donations, or contributing to local politics. Supporting our community is essential to me, and I believe in doing whatever we can to help it flourish.

Beyond business, the most crucial part of my life will be watching my children grow, learn, and explore the endless opportunities before them while being my best husband to my wonderful wife. I also hope to deepen my involvement in our local church, helping others foster a relationship with Jesus Christ that brings them peace and perspective to face life’s challenges.

