Merrissa Scranton

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Social Caseworker Manager

Larimer County Department of Human Services

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

The world will try to show you how easy it is to dislike others and you will try to isolate to self protect. Embrace your story, and allow others to embrace theirs. Love yourself and others deeply. Love wins. Forgive yourself and forgive others freely. Grace is necessary.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I am fortunate to have family and friends who have significantly influenced my life. At every stage, I can distinctly recall the face of a beloved individual breathing life into me. During my childhood, my mother emphasized the importance of playtime with her children, while my father encouraged me to use my voice. As a young adult, my grandmother illustrated the vital role of a matriarch within a family. My husband taught me the value of remaining steadfast. Each of my siblings has dedicated themselves to love and has navigated through profound grief. My children are invaluable blessings that illustrate the power of forgiveness and the necessity of bravery. My close friends, Kira, Megan, and Danielle, have established such deep roots in my life. Together, we have embraced our diverse perspectives, enabling us to extend our love and support to others within our community. Finally, through the hard work of therapy, I have come to recognize the importance of expressing gratitude towards myself for the chance to develop self-trust and to wholeheartedly accept my unique journey.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

Having been born and raised in Fort Collins, I am committed to dedicating my professional career to my community. I am inspired by the vision of Larimer County Human Services and intend to assist families in need of support until I feel called elsewhere. One important lesson I have learned throughout my life is that tomorrow is never guaranteed. Therefore, I will strive to to mold my future, fully recognizing the necessity of loving humans wholeheartedly today. After 40, in my personal time, I envision front porch sitting, watching our farm animals do their thing. It is my hope that my husband and I will travel to different communities around the world, learning as much as I can until my last breath.

