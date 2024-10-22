Caleb Flores

Caleb Flores

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Secondary Coordinator for Multilingual Learners

Greeley-Evans School District 6

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be to trust the process and embrace the challenges along the way. In education, and especially in working with multilingual learners and immigrant communities, progress sometimes feels slow, and the impact of our work isn’t always immediately visible. However, every small step forward—every connection with a student, every effort to build inclusive learning spaces—adds up to something meaningful over time.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

In my personal life, my greatest mentors would be my parents. They have always taught me to give my best in everything I do and that living a life of service is the greatest calling one can have. They are always there when I need to talk or need to process something. Everything I have and the opportunities I’ve gotten in life are due to them.

Throughout my professional career, I have had numerous individuals who took me under their wing and supported me. Jessica Cooney, Amy Tuttle, Dr. Suzette Luster, Jesse Tijerina, Brian Lemos, Amy Zulauf, Karen Winter, and Jeff Cranson are some of the teachers and administrators who have mentored me throughout my career. I appreciate their dedication to me, their schools, and their students. It inspires me.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I see myself serving as a principal, where I can have a direct impact on shaping the culture and success of a school community. My experiences in advocating for multilingual learners and immigrant communities have prepared me to lead with equity and inclusion at the forefront. As a principal, I want to foster an environment where all students, regardless of their backgrounds, feel valued and supported, and where teachers feel empowered to innovate and grow in their practice.

