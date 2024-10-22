Ian Skor

Ian Skor

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Owner & CEO

Sandbox Solar

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Only you can control how you feel, think, and your own destiny. There will always be external pressures and challenges, but ultimately, how you respond to them is within your control. Once you take full responsibility for your thoughts and actions, you realize that you’re capable of shaping your future, both in business and in life.

SPONSORED CONTENT

.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

Nature has been a grounding force for me to reflect on my own thoughts. Spending time in the outdoors allows me to clear my mind, think through challenges, and gain perspective on both personal and professional matters. Whether it’s hiking, camping, or just being in the mountains, nature offers me the space to reset and make thoughtful decisions.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

By the time I’m 40 and beyond, I see myself mentoring the next generation, helping them make a profound impact on both climate change and business. Sharing the lessons I’ve learned from my experiences will be my way of ensuring that the work we’ve started continues to grow and evolve, empowering others to drive meaningful change in the world.

View the 2024 – 40 Under Forty honorees.

Visit the 40 Under Forty website.

on Facebook on LinkedIn