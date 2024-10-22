Rebecca Kornas

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Emergency Department Medical Director

AdventHealth Avista

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” This is a Dolly Parton quote that resonates with me. Find your purpose in life and strive to live in a manner that is true to that.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

Diane Levine, MD was my mentor in medical school at Wayne State University School of Medicine and is someone who, when I am considering new opportunities, I rely on as a sage and inspiring sounding board. We met during my first year when she was my faculty in a course on humanism in medicine and continued to work together through my clerkship in internal medicine and a medical education elective. She has always encouraged me to pursue excellence in medicine and aim higher.

