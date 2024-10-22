Susan McKenzie

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Fundraising & Development Manager

Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Failure is a learning opportunity, not a setback. Give yourself the same amount of grace you would offer a friend.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I’ve been fortunate to work with a series of wonderful leaders that empowered me to become a decision maker regardless of my position. This taught me the value of lateral leadership and the impact it can make on the culture of an organization. As I’ve transitioned through many phases of life, there have always been so many individuals in my circles that have helped me learn new things and supported me despite the challenges I was facing. I am lucky that I’ve been able to work with so many amazing people throughout my career and I have learned something valuable from every single on of them.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

One the most important things to me is to continue to grow and learn every single day, no matter where my career takes me. However, it is even more important for me to support others in their own professional journeys. While I am proud of my accomplishments, I recognize that I am only here because of the supportive network of people I have in my life and I aspire to be that for others.

