Jacob Scarr

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Associate

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

I would tell myself to never forget to develop empathy in your interactions with others. Understanding clients’ frame of mind keeps you focused providing advice that will be useful to them, and not just working through problems in the abstract. Keeping the perspectives of colleagues, opposing parties, and others in your professional and personal interactions will help you be more collaborative, even when interests diverge, and contribute to building trust in relationships with everyone you meet. Cultivating empathy will also help you enjoy your interactions with people more and generally live a more fulfilling life.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My greatest mentor has been my dad who has always been there to guide my professional path and my personal growth. I have relied on his advice, and especially his patience, when deciding what to pursue in my career, how to deal with setbacks, and how to live a fulfilling life. More importantly, he is always trying to teach me the value of compassion, even (especially) when I am not in the best position to listen. As I interact with clients and colleagues and mentor other attorneys, I find myself reflecting on how he approaches interacting with others, and how to follow his example to impact others’ lives as positively as he has impacted mine.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I look forward to becoming more involved in mentoring the next generation of attorneys and legal professionals, especially those interested in innovation and emerging technology. In short, I intend to ensure that I do not get left behind by technological or economic change and hope to stay focused on enjoying meeting these changes day after day. Beyond my professional aspirations, I aim to take a more active role in community service, including working with or leading local organizations like those I have volunteered for as an associate.

