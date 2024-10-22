Drew Esquivel

Drew Esquivel

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Vice President

FirstBank

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

It’s important to remember that you are the hero of your own story. Your story may include elements of comedy, drama, romance, thriller, or tragedy, but you have the power to control the ending.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I’ve been lucky to have had numerous influential mentors, including professors, business leaders, nonprofit executives, and fraternity brothers. What’s remarkable is that despite their diverse political and religious views, they have all encouraged me to avoid echo chambers and connect with others based on shared values, despite our differences. Each of them has seen potential in me that I never thought possible.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After turning 40, my goal is to balance spending time with my wife and two daughters while continuing to make a positive impact in the Latin community that I serve. I am excited to mentor and guide new loan officers, helping them grow both personally and professionally. Additionally, I will continue to dedicate my time, skills, and resources to supporting causes that uplift our community.

