Jamie Hammond

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Bilingual Realtor

Hub by eXp

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Just because you can’t see yourself doing it now, doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Now is a stepping stone toward Later, so don’t get hung up on what Now looks like, and just make sure the stone is firmly placed.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My Mother: Engracia Hammond

My Managing Broker: Shaun Dolon

My Real Estate Mentor: Kelly Glossi

My Village, because you are who you surround yourself with: Kayla Kovar, Grace & Hudson Wilkins, Nancy Kuehl, and Chris Muñoz

Other professionals who I look up to and have influenced my business: Jamie Laskie, Joseph Woodman & JB Corbeil (Guild Mortgage), Trish Schwieder (REAL Transaction Management), Christine McGwinnup (The Little Lady Sells Homes), Rachel Vesta (Rachel Vesta Homes), Brandon Bidwell (Windermere Real Estate), Miranda Minton (Neighbor to Neighbor), Marissa Robinson (Anda Hair Salon), and Stacie Scheich (Rising Hope Counseling).

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After nearly 40 years of being focused on Doing, I hope life after 40 brings a focus on Being. I see myself enjoying memories made in community and family, and the satisfying view from a porch swing.

