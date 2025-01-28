Aims offers free tax assistance, e-filing

GREELEY — IRS-certified Aims Community College students will assist low-income earners with their 2025 tax preparation in February.

Aims offers free tax preparation and e-filing assistance through the Tax Help Colorado program, according to a news release. Individuals and households that made less than $67,000 annually in 2024 can participate and receive free help from Aims students and community volunteers.

No appointment is required, and sites are operated first-come, first-served.

The Loveland campus at 104 E. Fourth St. will be open from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6 through March 6. The Fort Lupton campus, 260 College Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, from Feb. 7 to March 7. The Cornerstone Building on the Greeley campus, 5401 W. 20th St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 8 to April 12 (although it will be closed for spring break March 15-22.

Participants should bring the following documents to the tax preparation events:

All W-2s, 1099s and other income-related documents.

Mortgage interest, day-care payments, college education expenses, charitable contributions and all other tax-deductible expenses.

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) documents for all family members and taxpayer photo ID.

Bank account number and routing number for direct-deposit refunds.

A copy of last year’s tax return, if available.

Each fall, Aims students who volunteer with the program take a fundamental law and tax preparation course, followed by an Internal Revenue Service VITA exam, certifying them to prepare returns.

Last year, Aims assisted 1,629 taxpayers and helped them receive more than $4.1 million in federal and state refunds, according to the release. Volunteers contributed 1,876 hours to the project in 2024. The Aims program has a 98% accuracy rate.

