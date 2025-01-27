Economists eyeing signs of ‘weakness’ with Colorado jobless rate up

DENVER — Colorado’s unemployment rate of 4.4% was up in December, a significant increase compared with prior months and three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national average.

But while state government officials and University of Colorado economists are paying close attention for signs of cracks in the economic foundation, other metrics — the job-growth rate, the number of business-entity renewals and gross domestic product figures, for example — provide reason for continued, albeit perhaps a bit more cautious, optimism.

“I wouldn’t pretend that a 4.4% and rising unemployment rate is simply OK. I think it means that we need to be watching all of these data points to be cognizant of some weakening,” CU Business Research Division executive director Brian Lewandowski said Monday during a call with reporters about the release of the state’s Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report for the fourth quarter of 2024, a document prepared by the BDR and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office.

“We’re trying not to just focus on one data point, but taking a look at the body of data,” Lewandowski said of Colorado’s jobless rate. “But I do think we need to pay attention to this rising unemployment rate of 4.4% (in December), compared to 3.7% a year ago at the same time, and compared to 4.1% for the nation.”

Lewandowski added: “We’re seeing wage growth and income growth and GDP growth. So all of that is pointing to a continued expansion in the economy. The job openings number continues to be strong — that’s a good indication that there’s good demand for workers.”

Courtesy of Colorado’s Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report for the fourth quarter of 2024

The national economy “surprised again on the upside” in 2024, he said, as the country posted an estimated GDP growth figure of 2.8%, about double what many experts were predicting heading into last year.

Griswold said that “Colorado remains in a strong economic position, and the state and national outlook is positive,” but the quarterly indicators report paints a murkier picture of the economy.

Courtesy of Colorado’s Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report for the fourth quarter of 2024

There were 40,855 new business entities created in the fourth quarter of last year, a 0.4% decrease from the same period in 2023. And while business renewals were up 6.5% year over year, delinquencies were up 10.1% and dissolutions soared 53%, a phenomenon that Griswold said is due in large part to the expiration of a 2022 state program that discounted filing fees.

