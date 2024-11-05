Support for Erie marijuana tax grows
ERIE — Support for a measure that would allow for the taxation of recreational and medical marijuana in Erie grew slightly between Boulder County’s first ballot count after polls closed at its second at 9:18 p.m.
Erie Ballot Issue 3C, which would establish a 5% excise tax on cannabis sales, was ahead 58.31% to 41.69, with 6,757 votes tallied.
If the measure were to pass, Erie Town Council would have to repeal a ban on dispensaries before any pot shops could open in the jurisdiction.
Erie officials project annual revenues of $800,000 if dispensaries are eventually permitted and taxed in town.
This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.