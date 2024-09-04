Bellco to open branches in Erie, Timnath in 2025

Bellco’s Greeley location is at 4118 Centerplace Drive. Courtesy Bellco

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Bellco Credit Union will continue its northward expansion with newly-constructed free-standing branches planned to open in Erie and Timnath in 2025.

According to an announcement issued Wednesday by the credit union, the 3,300-square-foot branch at 680 Commons Drive in Erie and the 3,100-square-foot branch at 4625 Weitzel St. in Timnath will each have two drive-up teller lanes, one drive-up ATM lane and a 24-hour drop box. Both branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“As we expand into these vibrant and growing communities, we are thrilled to bring our commitment to exceptional customer service and financial well-being to even more members,” John Rivera, the Greenwood Village-based credit union’s chief retail officer, said in a prepared statement. “Bellco is dedicated to being a lifelong financial partner, supporting our members through every stage of life. We look forward to becoming an integral part of these communities, helping to build strong, prosperous futures for all our members.”

Bellco has two other locations in Boulder County, which serve a total of 9,000 members. A Louisville branch opened in 2016, and a Longmont location opened in 2017.

Bellco opened in Fort Collins in 2023 and expanded its Northern Colorado footprint with a new branch in Greeley in April. It has 21,000 members in Larimer and Weld counties.

Bellco operates 29 branches in Colorado, most along the Front Range, with two on the Western Slope.