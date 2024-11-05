Mead voters rejecting marijuana sales in town

MEAD — Mead voters for a third time seem to be rejecting sales of marijuana in town. As of 7:15 p.m., voters are rejecting it 60% (1,455 votes) to 40% (974 votes) with 2,429 votes cast.

The ballot question would allow the town to establish a limited number of medical and recreational marijuana shops in town. This is the third vote in five years , the first two times the measure failed — it lost in 2019 by a margin of 662 votes to 1,046, and in 2021 it failed 657 to 1,006.

If voters approve the ballot issue, that will enable the town’s attorney to craft regulations to govern said businesses in town. Mead town attorney Marcus McAskin told the board on Monday night that he could craft language by the first part of 2025 and have them finalized for board review in the second quarter of 2025.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.

