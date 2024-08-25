Wana Brands launches Wanderous e-commerce platform, cannabis beverages

Cannabis gummies company Wana Brands this month launched Wanderous, its e-commerce platform that offers hemp-derived products for delivery. Courtesy Wana.

BOULDER — Cannabis gummies company Wana Brands this month launched Wanderous, its e-commerce platform that offers hemp-derived products for delivery.

“The Wanderous marketplace represents a new chapter in our mission to enhance lives through plant-powered products—and offers an engaging experience where shoppers can expect reliable product education and a quality guarantee from one of North America’s most experienced and trusted cannabis companies,” Wana president Joe Hodas said in a prepared statement. “Wanderous also allows us to reach entirely new audiences in non-legal states who are also in need of solutions for sleep, stress, pain or sheer enjoyment, but simply don’t have easy access to safe, legal products. We are grateful for the opportunity to have such a positive impact on so many lives across the country.”

Online sales of cannabis for delivery are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill so long as the product contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Wana, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: CGC), which acquired each of Wana’s three entities — Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and The Cima Group LLC — in 2021 for nearly $300 million, also recently launched its first hemp-derived beverage line, which will be exclusively available on Wanderous.

“Our new line of hemp-derived Wana Beverages cater to the needs of a growing segment of people who enjoy drinking in social situations, or just to unwind,” Hodas said in the statement. “As we watched the meteoric rise of hemp beverages, we also saw an opportunity to improve on what is currently available, putting our extensive knowledge to work to produce what we believe are some of the best tasting, most effective and uniquely formulated beverages in hemp today.”