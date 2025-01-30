Ziggi’s testing lineup of ‘dirty sodas’

MEAD — Ziggi’s Coffee has begun a “trial launch” of a new “dirty soda” menu, what the company calls a “fun, fizzy fusion of soda and creative flavor blends.”

The drinks are available at Ziggi’s location at 241 Welker Ave. in Mead, near the company’s headquarters, and the company plans to expand the offerings to 13 additional pilot locations, including 4771 Thompson Parkway in Johnstown, beginning in February.

The launch marks the company’s first step into a growing beverage category, offering an alternative to both traditional coffee and standard soda options. Ziggi’s Coffee will be one of the early adopters within the coffee industry to introduce the drinks.

Made with popular soft drinks such as Coca-Cola, Sprite and Dr. Pepper, the sodas are elevated with bold flavor combinations, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes, and paired with names such as “Sunset Blvd.,” “Bruce” and “Cherry Bomb.” A news release from the company promises “even more exciting combinations on the horizon.”

“We’re thrilled to kick off the testing of our Dirty Soda menu and be one of the first to offer it in the coffee shop industry,” Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, said in a prepared statement. “With Dirty Soda, we’re not just offering new menu items — we’re delivering a fun, creative experience that taps into the growing trend of customizable beverages. This lineup offers a refreshing option that can be enjoyed any time of day but is specifically designed to elevate the afternoon experience for our guests.

“This test is an exciting opportunity to refine this lineup with real customer feedback, which will guide our rollout nationwide to ensure these menu items embody the quality, creativity and joy that customers have come to expect,” Knudsen said.

A nationwide launch of Dirty Soda is anticipated later this year. The drinks will be available in 20- and 32-ounce sizes, with prices ranging from $2.69 to $4.69.

Since launching the lineup in Mead, “we’ve been thrilled by the positive response from our customers,” Dani Wanner, vice president for operations and product development at Ziggi’s Coffee, said in the news release. “The excitement we’ve seen so far reinforces the demand for creative and customizable beverage options. This initial feedback, combined with early sales insights, is helping us refine the menu as we look ahead to expanding it to more locations.”

Founded in 2004 and franchised since 2016, Ziggi’s Coffee opened its first location in Longmont. Recently ranked on the 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500, the company has more than 100 locations open across 22 states, and more than 200 locations in various stages of development, with 50 set to open within the next year.

