Prosci expands into new Fort Collins HQ

FORT COLLINS — Prosci Inc., a Fort Collins-based provider of change-management training, has moved its headquarters to a new 33,720-square-foot office space at 2950 E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

The company, which got its start in Loveland, had been operating out a 20,000-square-foot office in Fort Collins’ Harmony Technology Park since 2015.

“Prosci has been a Northern Colorado company since 1994,” Prosci chief operating officer Michelle Haggerty said in a prepared statement. “It was important to us that as we continue to expand our global footprint, we kept roots in Fort Collins. As we looked for spaces, our requirements list was long; Harmony Corporate Center ended up fitting our needs perfectly. A core Prosci value is to create an environment where our people feel valued and want to come to work. Our physical work space needed to reflect our dynamic culture and accommodate our fast-paced growth.”

Mistene Nugent and Pete Kelly of CBRE’s Fort Collins office represented the tenant in securing the long-term lease, according to a CBRE news release. The landlord, Westfield, was represented by CBRE’s Annah Moore and Peter Kast.

“Prosci’s need for growth had them evaluating the market for suitable options, including new construction,” Kelly said in a statement. “Ultimately, the quality and location of Harmony Corporate Center along with the fact that the space was ready to occupy made it the best fit for Prosci.”