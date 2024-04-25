Real Estate & Construction  April 25, 2024

Lennar buys numerous lots in Kinston

A map shows the location of the Lennar purchase. Source: Larimer County property records.
By

LOVELAND — Lennar Colorado LLC, the homebuilder, has purchased multiple lots in the Kinston subdivision of Centerra in east Loveland.

The properties sold April 4 for $11.8 million.

Seller was Centerra East Development Inc., a company affiliated with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. Buyer Lennar Colorado is based in Englewood but has numerous housing developments in Northern Colorado.

The properties sold exclusive of water rights and mineral rights, which were retained by the seller.

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.
