Lennar buys numerous lots in Kinston

LOVELAND — Lennar Colorado LLC, the homebuilder, has purchased multiple lots in the Kinston subdivision of Centerra in east Loveland.

The properties sold April 4 for $11.8 million.

Seller was Centerra East Development Inc., a company affiliated with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. Buyer Lennar Colorado is based in Englewood but has numerous housing developments in Northern Colorado.

The properties sold exclusive of water rights and mineral rights, which were retained by the seller.