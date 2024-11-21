Cardinal Peak elevates pair to co-CEO roles

LAFAYETTE — Cardinal Peak LLC, a Lafayette-based contract software engineering and consulting firm, recently promoted Sean O’Neil and Bernard Vachon to the roles of co-CEO.

O’Neil’s LinkedIn profile shows that he was previously Cardinal Peak’s vice president for applications engineering, while Vachon’s profile indicates that he was formerly the company’s vice president for embedded engineering.

“Vachon, an embedded software expert with nearly 25 years of experience, has been with Cardinal Peak since 2009, contributing a comprehensive understanding of embedded technologies and deep insight into the company’s evolution and growth,” the company said in a news release. “O’Neil is an accomplished technology executive with a diverse global background and expertise in software systems engineering and application development, strengthening Cardinal Peak’s cloud and mobile service offerings.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Cardinal Peak was acquired last year by Vietnam-based FPT Software Co. Ltd.

“Our growing relationship with the FPT team deepens our product-development capabilities and strengthens our global approach, offering clients the right engineering solutions that meet both current demands and future challenges,” O’Neil said in the release. “Together, Bernard, the team and I are dedicated to creating a collaborative environment that prioritizes client success and where technology scales efficiently across any market or geography.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn