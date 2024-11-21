Flatirons Bank elevates operations chief to CEO

BOULDER — Kent Jones, who until recently was president and chief operating officer at Flatirons Bank, has been promoted to CEO of the Boulder-based institution.

He takes over from Kyle Heckman, who had served as CEO and chairman of the bank’s board of directors. Heckman will keep the latter position.

In past roles at Flatirons, Jones, who has been with the bank for two decades, “oversaw the bank’s operations, financial-reporting and risk-management functions,” according to a company news release. He also has “previous professional experience in a lending and credit role at a community bank in the Midwest.”

In the release, Jones said that “he is honored to take on this expanded role and continue leading the incredible team at Flatirons Bank. Together, we will build on our strong foundation, enhancing the personalized banking experience that our clients have come to trust while embracing new opportunities for innovation.”

Flatirons Bank, with branches in Boulder and Longmont, has $330 million in assets and 35 employees.

“Kent has played a vital role in the bank’s success over the past 20 years,” Heckman said in the release. “I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to deliver exceptional personalized service and innovative solutions that make a difference for our clients and community.”

In his role as chairman, Heckman will “continue focusing on strategic initiatives and furthering the bank’s stakeholder relationships, playing an essential role in supporting Flatirons Bank’s long-term vision while serving as an ambassador for the bank,” the company said.

