New generation to lead Studio B Architecture

BOULDER — The leadership of Studio B Architecture + Interiors, a 34-year-old architectural and interior design business with offices in Boulder and Aspen, has been passed from the company’s founders to a pair of longtime employees.

Sarah Harkins, who will lead the Aspen office, and Kyle Burds, in charge in Boulder, have taken over as Studio B’s co-owners from founders Scott Lindenau and Susan Okie Lindenau.

“This is an incredible honor and responsibility,” Harkins said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to build upon the foundation Scott and Susan have created, ensuring Studio B remains a leader in modern architecture while evolving to meet the needs of the next generation. With Kyle leading our Boulder studio and me relocating to Aspen, we’ll continue to collaborate as co-owners to advance the firm’s vision.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn