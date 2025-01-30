The Pro’s Closet reboots in Thornton

THORNTON — Online used bike retailer The Pro’s Closet, which had been headquartered in Louisville prior to shuttering operations in late 2024, recently rode back onto the scene with a new homebase in Thornton.

“After rebuilding our inventory, moving to a new warehouse and bringing back many former TPC employees, TPC 2.0 is now live,” the company said.

Arizona private equity firm Elshair Cos. bought TPC’s assets last year, according to industry publication Bicycle Retailer, and placed longtime TPC employees Justin England and JP Gage in leadership positions at the rebooted company, which now operates out of a 29,000-square-foot space in Thornton.

TPC, which in its former iteration, raised about $100 million from investors over the last decade or so, said the company “is committed to right-sizing its cost structure and unwinding many of the excessive expenditures that it made during the COVID bike boom to ensure that the company is around for many years to come.”

TPC was founded in 2006 in Boulder, and moved to Louisville in 2020.

“As we look toward the future, our focus is on staying lean, scrappy, and sustainable without compromising the premium experience that we’re known for,” TPC CEP Jonathan Czaja said in a prepared statement. “ …We’ve been given a rare opportunity to reboot this iconic brand, and we look forward to preserving and enhancing this business for everyone who shares our passion for cycling.”

