Valor Elite Training collects shoes for Soles4Souls

FORT COLLINS — Valor Elite Training LLC, a Fort Collins personal-training business, recently collected 125 pairs of shoes during a late 2024 shoe drive to benefit Soles4Souls, a nonprofit group that distributes footwear and clothing to community members in need.

Valor will continue to be a Soles4Souls drop-off site throughout 2025. New or gently used shoes can be donated at 3350 Eastbrook Drive, Suite100, Fort Collins.

“We are so thankful for the generosity of our community,” Valor owner Tim Anderson said in a prepared statement. “Each pair of donated shoes has the potential to change someone’s life, providing them with comfort, dignity, and hope for a brighter future.”

